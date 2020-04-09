Senate Armed Services puts ‘paper hearings’ on hold

The Senate Armed Services Committee is postponing its so-called “paper hearings,” its attempt to continue oversight of the Defense Department as COVID-19 makes in-person hearings impossible.

The panel held its first and only paper hearing, focused on the Army's budget request, on March 26. That day, Chairman James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., and ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I., released opening statements, and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville submitted written testimony.

Under the paper hearing plan, committee members could submit written questions, and the Defense Department would have a week to provide written answers. Even at the outset, lawmakers recognized that the Pentagon would be largely focused on its COVID-19 response, and promised to be flexible if defense officials needed more time.

But the system proved untenable, and the committee announced Thursday it was putting such hearings on hold for now.

“DOD has rightfully focused on COVID-19 response, which means the Department has struggled to respond in a timely manner to the paper hearing questions for the Department of the Army posture hearing,” said Marta Hernandez, the committee’s communications director, in an email.