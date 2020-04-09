Fed adds Main Street business, municipal and state lending aid

The Federal Reserve has long been the lender of last resort for Wall Street. Now it'll be for Main Street as well.

The Fed established two new lending facilities Thursday in its attempt to ensure the U.S. economy has enough credit to weather the mass shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Main Street Lending Program ill offer up to $600 billion in low-interest loans to mid-sized businesses, and a Municipal Liquidity Facility will provide up to $500 billion in lending to states and municipalities.

The Fed also increased lending in other credit facilities it had already created. Altogether, the Fed made an additional $2.3 trillion in loans available Thursday, backed by funds appropriated to the Treasury Department in the latest coronavirus relief package.

“In the situation we face today, many borrowers will benefit from these programs, as will the overall economy,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a Brookings Institution event shortly after the announcement.

But Fed lending alone isn’t enough, Powell added. “There will also be entities of various kinds that will need direct fiscal support, rather than a loan they would struggle to repay.”