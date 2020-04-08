Coronavirus paid leave mandate to drain state, municipal coffers

State and local governments have been hit by billions of dollars in unexpected new costs as part of a coronavirus relief package enacted last month.

A $192 billion relief measure required employers with fewer than 500 workers to provide paid sick leave and family and medical leave benefits. The federal government promised to reimburse employers for the costs by offering refundable tax credits on the employer’s portion of each worker’s payroll taxes.

But a little-noticed provision barred state and local governments from receiving the new tax credit, even though they are still required to provide paid leave benefits to their workers.

As a result, state and local governments already straining from an economic gut punch must find new revenue to finance the paid leave benefit. The collective price tag of the new mandate amounts to $20 billion in the next two years, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.

Within days of the law taking effect, state and local government officials fired off a March 21 letter of protest to top House and Senate leaders.