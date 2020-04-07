Coronavirus response roundup: Letters from lawmakers

Warren, Democrats question Deutsche Bank about Trump properties: Four Senate Democrats want to know what assistance Deutsche Bank may be providing to businesses owned by President Donald Trump or members of his family during the COVID-19 epidemic.

In a letter spearheaded Led Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the senators state, “The American public has a right to know if Deutsche Bank is providing special financial favors to the President or his family’s company so that they can determine if these favors are affecting Trump Administration policy as it relates to Deutsche Bank.”

Warren has been joined on the letter by Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the ranking Democrat on the Banking Committee, along with Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Ernst wants to make sure victims of domestic violence get access to stimulus checks: Republican Sen. Joni Ernst wants to make sure that the Internal Revenue Service gets economic stimulus payments in the hands of people who are victims of domestic abuse.

“Even in normal circumstances, leaving an abusive situation requires immense courage and has ongoing emotional and financial struggles. Including domestic violence resources when providing Americans details on how to collect their stimulus, including information on how survivors can get access, is vital to their livelihood and ability to build a new life,” the Iowa senator wrote in a letter dated Monday to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.