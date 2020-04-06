Officials seek to ease concern over pets as tiger gets COVID-19

Federal agencies say there’s no need to test healthy pets or other animals as news of a Bronx Zoo tiger testing positive for coronavirus startled the public and raised questions on whether the pandemic could spread through zoos across the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said Sunday that animals should not be routinely tested for the novel coronavirus. They also said there’s no evidence that animals can transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus to humans, but it appears humans may be able to pass the virus to animals.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that has made hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. ill and killed more than 10,000 as of Monday. Kitty Block, president and CEO of The Humane Society of the United States, said people should keep in mind that authorities do not see pets as a health threat.

“It’s very important for people to understand that the CDC and the World Organisation for Animal Health have issued advisories saying there is no evidence at this time that companion animals can spread the COVID-19 virus to people,” Block said by email.

