It’s Time for Congress and FDA to Take Responsibility for Hemp CBD

In December 2018, President Trump signed into law the Agricultural Improvement Act, popularly known as the Farm Bill, and in doing so legalized hemp for the first time in 60 years. Following the bill’s signing, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was quick to urge his Kentucky farmers to get their hemp on. “At a time when farm income is down and growers are struggling,” he said, “industrial hemp is a bright spot of agriculture’s future.” On the other side of the country (and aisle), Sen. Ron Wyden echoed the sentiment: “Hemp products are made in America, sold in America, and consumed in America. Now, hemp will be able to be legally grown in America, to the economic benefit of consumers and farmers in Oregon and nationwide.” Not to be outdone, Sens. Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Debbie Stabenow D-MI) declared: “the U.S. has acted to give certainty and predictability to rural America.”

Fourteen months on, no one, least of all rural farmers, would describe the American hemp industry as ‘certain’ or ‘predictable.’ Just since December, the price of hemp biomass has plummeted 30% as long-anticipated regulation has failed to arrive. On February 6, GenCanna, one of Kentucky’s (and the nation’s) largest hemp extractors, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing hemp CBD’s ongoing residence in an FDA-imposed “regulatory purgatory” as a precipitating cause. Meanwhile, as the domestic hemp industry withers, pharmaceutical players have soared. Today, the only FDA-regulated source of CBD is Epidiolex, a prescription drug for children suffering from a rare and severe form of epilepsy. Through the first three quarters of 2019, Epidolex’s UK-based manufacturer, GW Pharmaceuticals, reported sales of $188 million for the drug. Certainty and predictability are indeed pretty great; American farmers would appreciate some for themselves.

It didn’t have to be this way, nor is there any rational reason for it to remain so. In the wake of the Farm Bill, almost 17,000 farmers in 34 states applied to grow more than 500,000 acres of hemp in 2019, a nearly fivefold increase over 2018. While hemp is cultivated for a variety of uses, it’s the CBD in its flowers that renders it a worthy successor crop for tobacco farmers. And though FDA immediately signaled that it considered CBD a prescription drug and thus not legal for sale in foods or supplements, lawmakers sent clear signals to farmers and the FDA that this should only be a temporary state of affairs. After all, there was a growing market in need of regulation, and as stewards of the public health, FDA had a responsibility to regulate the market they had rather than the market they wanted. As of April 2019, 26% of Americans reported having tried CBD for everything from reducing stress to helping with joint pain to managing opioid withdrawal, and nearly 7% of American adults — almost 18 million people — reported using it as a daily supplement. In a July 2019 statement, Leader McConnell couldn’t have been more definitive: “Congress’s intent was clear with the passage of the Farm Bill that these products should be legal,” he said, “and our farmers, producers and manufacturers need clarity as well as a workable pathway forward regarding the agency’s enforcement."

Fourteen months on, FDA has so far ignored these signals. Citing their June 2018 approval of Epidiolex and a never-ending need for ‘more data’ (as if data collection ends where regulation begins), FDA has repeatedly declined to take oversight of the domestic hemp CBD market, and repeatedly chosen to degrade it instead. They’ve sent well-earned warning letters to a small number of hemp CBD manufacturers making egregious health claims, but have declined to hold all CBD manufacturers to the robust traceability, food safety, and labeling standards required of every other food and supplement manufacturer. Most remarkably, they’ve written cogent guidelines for future cannabinoid pharmaceutical development, but haven’t taken the most basic steps to regulate the often-mislabeled products that 18 million Americans consume every single day.

It doesn’t have to be this way. American farmers and consumers deserve more from their government than empty promises and jurisdictional squabbles. There’s still time for our elected officials to fulfill the promises they made fourteen months ago, but as more and more hemp farmers and manufacturers face the looming prospect of bankruptcy, that time is quickly running out. Whether through statute or regulation, the hemp industry needs detailed guidelines and aggressive timelines immediately. If our leaders fail to deliver either during the upcoming legislative session, the opportunity to jumpstart a new American hemp industry may well be lost, and 3-5 years from now the only legal CBD in the U.S. will remain, as it is today, made in the U.K.