Stacey Abrams critiques Trump comments on state election aid

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's dismissal of efforts to guard voters’ voices during the coronavirus pandemic, saying steps to protect the 2020 election should not be viewed through a partisan lens.

Abrams was responding to Trump’s criticisms of efforts by House Democrats to send $400 million to states to safeguard their elections during the health crisis. Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again” with such measures.

“It is a deeply troubling sign that the president of the United States wishes for active eligible voters to not have a chance for their voices to be heard,” Abrams said during a virtual National Press Club newsmaker discussion.

Holding elections during a pandemic will take more resources and changes, Abrams argued. She said the House bill should have gone further, offering up to $2 billion to support vote-by-mail and efforts to stop potential foreign interference in the 2020 election.

“This is not an opportunity to game the system as Trump says. It is an opportunity for a democracy to respond to the needs of its people,” Abrams said.