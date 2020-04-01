Democrats press EPA for pandemic response details

Democratic members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee asked EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler how his agency was responding to the COVID-19 pandemic beyond rolling back enforcement.

In a letter Wednesday from ranking member Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., and 10 other Democrats, senators raised concerns about agency activities during and in response to the pandemic, including its lack of a public continuity of operations plan and a recent move easing enforcement of air and water pollution rules.

“EPA also appears to be moving forward with controversial rulemakings and other activities, often in a manner that does not allow for meaningful public input to be provided,” the Democrats wrote. “At the same time, EPA is rushing to finalize many of its more controversial rules to weaken pollution standards for automobiles and power plants.”

A Democratic staffer said the senators understand that field inspections may not be possible as Americans shelter in place because of the pandemic, but they want clarification on how the agency is adjusting to those restrictions.