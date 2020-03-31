A Justice Department watchdog has found more problems with FBI applications to a secret court that approves surveillance as part of counterintelligence and counterterrorism investigations.

The inspector general audit, released Tuesday, could play into the ongoing congressional debate over the program. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he would call DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to testify about the findings and his recommendations about what changes to make.

In December, Horowitz identified “significant concerns” with how the FBI handled applications to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. His office looked at 29 other applications in an audit and found the FBI was not following procedures from 2001 meant to protect the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process from abuse and irregularities.

In a memo Tuesday, Horowitz wrote that “we believe that a deficiency in the FBI’s efforts to support the factual statements in FISA applications through its Woods Procedures undermines the FBI’s ability to achieve its ‘scrupulously accurate’ standard for FISA applications.”