Witness stirs painful memories for two lawmakers

Both have found success in business and politics, but the feelings they had growing up — ashamed of their circumstances and proud of their parents for clawing their way, in time, out of them — never left.

So when Jeffrey Williams, a security guard from Richmond, Virginia, testified before the House Financial Services Committee in January about his own homelessness, and the humiliation he felt, the memories came flooding back.

‘Feel like a failure’

“My son one day asked me — and I’ll never forget it … he was 9 at this point — asked me, ‘Dad, can I help you work to put a roof over my family’s head?’” Williams told the committee, his voice cracking with emotion.

“When you do all you can as a father, as a husband, as a provider, you feel like a failure,” he said.

Williams spoke at a hearing on affordable housing and homelessness. The Housing and Urban Development Department’s last point-in-time survey counted 560,000 homeless Americans, and 1.4 million Americans sleep at least one night in shelters over the course of a year. Williams’ family spent three years living out of their car and in motels, meeting the federal definition of homeless, after they were evicted in 2016. Williams was one of the 3.7 million renter households evicted that year.