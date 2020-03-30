The virus is bad enough without the bias

American schools are working to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, but they’re also struggling to stop the spread of something else — racism.

On March 16, the Department of Education published detailed guidance for the protection of student civil rights amid a pandemic that has shuttered schools and forced instruction online — including specific direction on how to protect student health and safety without discriminating against students.

“School officials may not rely on assumptions or stereotypes related to race, color, or national origin in identifying students who may have recently traveled to a country with widespread transmission of coronavirus or who may otherwise be at risk of coronavirus infection,” the guidance said.

And earlier in March, the department wrote a letter to schools noting an “increasing number of news reports regarding stereotyping, harassment, and bullying directed at persons perceived to be of Chinese American or, more generally, Asian descent, including students.”

At Bolsa Grande High School in California, school officials condemned an online video of two students harassing Vietnamese classmates and shouting “coronavirus.” In Los Angeles County, authorities reported a 16-year-old student was assaulted over coronavirus fears.