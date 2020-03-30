Housing insecurity — Lawson’s lived it and wants to give back

Fire took Rep. Al Lawson's home as a child, and his family spent years recovering.

The loss of a house and possessions and the insecurity that came along with that gave the Florida Democrat a unique perspective as he heard testimony at a House Financial Services hearing on Jan. 14.

Tenant advocate Jeffrey Williams spoke of his family's struggle with homelessness at the hearing, which addressed the affordable housing crisis.

Lawson sat down with Jim Saksa to talk about his story and how it has shaped his view.

"My father always told me you make a living by what you make, but you make a life by what you give," Lawson said. "So I always wanted to be a giver."