Hotels see gap in rescue, seek Fed commercial mortgage bond aid

Even as the president signs the largest economic assistance package in U.S. history into law, industry groups are saying more needs to be done.

Before the House cleared the $2.3 trillion bill Friday, the American Hotel & Lodging Association urged Congress to expand its forgivable loan provisions, saying the funds wouldn’t be enough to keep empty hotels alive during the widespread shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

While Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has already laid out her priorities for a “Phase IV” contagion response bill, some Republicans, like House Financial Services ranking member Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., say they want to see how the measure works before returning to the drafting table.

The law gives the Small Business Administration $377 billion, earmarking $349 billion of that sum for emergency loans to small businesses — 500 employees or fewer per location — to cover payroll, rent, utilities and debt service payments. If companies use the loans for those fixed costs, then they don’t have to pay them back. To the extent firms cut staff or their pay, the amount of forgivable debt decreases.

The loans are capped at 2.5 times a company’s monthly payroll. The AHLA says that’s not enough.