A children’s book that Trump would love

This is the fifth “Help! Mom!” book. Past volumes have included “There are Liberals Under My Bed!” which detailed two brothers’ attempts to run a lemonade stand and “The 9th Circuit Nabbed the Nativity!” DeBrecht says the book, which sells for $19.95 and is available for pre-order, is for those aged 1 to 92.

She says she hopes the book “gives a laugh” to people “instead of getting so angry,” though the narrative seems geared toward hardcore Trump fans who probably don’t need much convincing. She acknowledges that liberals are unlikely to be big fans of the book. “The left is just so easily offended now.”

When asked whether she believes the conspiracy theory that the Clintons had something to do with the death of Foster, a deputy White House counsel who committed suicide in 1993, she says, “I don’t know that for sure. I just think there’s a lot of weird things that have gone on with the Clintons. I’m not accusing them of anything.”