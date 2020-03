Life inside the Capitol and around the Washington area has fundamentally changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our photojournalists bring you a glimpse of our new normal.

A visitor at the Jefferson Memorial wears a face mask on Sunday.

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Reporters question Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he walks through the Capitol on his way to a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Reporters question Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., as they practice social distancing measures in the Capitol on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A woman wears a face mask due to the coronavirus outbreak while shopping at Harris Teeter grocery store in Washington on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Tulips bloom under gloomy skies on the East Plaza of the Capitol on Tuesday.

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A man wears a cautionary face mask while waiting for a takeout order at Kelly’’s Irish Times on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Bars and restaurants in the District are open limited hours for takeout orders only. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland takes a phone call in the Senate Reception Room on Tuesday. Ueland was at the Capitol for a meeting with congressional leadership on the coronavirus stimulus package. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gives a thumbs up to the media in the Capitol on Wednesday after speaking on the Senate floor about the coronavirus stimulus package. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Workers on scaffolding continue their work on Wednesday night on the restoration of the exterior of the Russell Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

California Sen. Kamala Harris and Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts leave the Capitol on Wednesday night after voting on the coronavirus stimulus package.

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton pets one of her black labs at home in Leesburg on Friday as she has her daily morning call with her chief of staff. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)