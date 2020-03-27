Coronavirus pandemic presents additional hurdles for abortion access

Conservative states are restricting access to abortion as a nonessential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving women in some places without options, but some advocacy groups are pushing back.

States such as Ohio, Texas and Louisiana all took action to limit the ability of women to seek abortion care during the coronavirus public health emergency. More broadly, several states have either recommended, required or limited closure of nonessential businesses, and the services that are considered essential vary by state.

Even as women seeking abortions in some states suddenly find abortion clinics closed, liberal states are ensuring that abortions can occur while hospitals postpone elective surgeries because of COVID-19 concerns.

Anti-abortion advocates argue that abortion is nonessential and diverts the use of personal protective equipment during a national shortage.