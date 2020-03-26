Get yourself a tight-knit group of female friends, Kuster says

A: No, I became the legislative director, and they doubled my salary. The first salary was $750 a month, and the paycheck came at the end of the month, so you had to finagle how you were going to make it. Nini and I would go to the receptions for dinner, with shrimp and filet mignon, whatever they were serving, and we would stuff rolls in our pockets for breakfast the next day. When the paycheck came, it was $650 and — this is embarrassing — but I went in [to the payroll office] and I said, “He told me that I would get paid $750,” and she looked at me and said, “Surely you’ve heard of taxes.”

Then I was making $1,000 a month, so $12,000 a year, and they made me the legislative director, about a year and a half into it. They doubled the salary from $12,000 to $24,000. But I was still living with Nini. She was my roommate back then, and I didn’t want anything to change with my friends, so I just lived the way they lived and put $1,000 a month in the bank. That’s how I paid to go to Georgetown Law School after three years.

Q: You were saving up?

A: Yeah. We had so much fun. We met everybody in town. McCloskey would play this game with us. When we went off to receptions or meetings, he would tell us to go meet people, and then come back and tell him who we met. So we’d come back with the calling cards and tell the stories. He was very generous. He was toward the end of his career on the Hill — he had been around a long time — so he was very kind and very generous to us.

And that’s what I try to be to my team. We have a retreat every year now, and we came up with an ethos that we call “radical hospitality.” That’s the way we treat one another, that’s the way we treat our constituents and the people who come to our office, and that’s the way we approach my colleagues and other offices. That feeling came from McCloskey — you make yourself available for good things to happen to you, then you create relationships and networks. We were always working across the aisle because he was a liberal Republican, but it was a very Democratic House. I was there during that time when Tip O’Neill was the speaker and Ronald Reagan had become the president. Everything had to be bipartisan. We never questioned that. For example, I got very involved on a task force that Rep. Steve Solarz started. We were working on the independence of Zimbabwe and the end of apartheid in South Africa.