Coronavirus relief neglects D.C. — Van Hollen says that’s shameful

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he wouldn't block more than $2 trillion in coronavirus relief funds before casting his vote on the massive stimulus package. But he did criticize the bill for grouping the District of Columbia with territories when it came to providing funds addressing budget issues associated with the pandemic.

In a Senate floor speech Wednesday, prior to a unanimous, 96-0, vote clearing the massive stimulus bill, Van Hollen noted that the way relief funds were calculated would cost the city millions of dollars — which, he said, is shameful.