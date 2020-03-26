Community health centers face patient surge, financial worries

Community health centers, which help millions of the nation’s poorest and most overlooked patients, are struggling with preparations for a surge of COVID-19 patients and facing tough financial decisions, their leaders say.

Officials representing community health centers say they’ve had to lay off employees as a lack of cases besides those involving COVID-19 has some centers concerned about their futures.

“It’s dramatically, immediately hitting everybody’s bottom line,” Anita Monoian, the president and chief executive officer of Yakima Neighborhood Health Services in Yakima, Wash., said of the coronavirus-based disease.

Monoian told CQ Roll Call last week that she’d had to furlough workers, as the health center prepared for the virus to reach that part of the state. She said she feared the health center would soon run out of tests and medical equipment.

The third bill (S 3548) to respond to the economic effects of the pandemic would extend funding for community health centers and other public health programs through Nov. 30, providing certainty beyond a current May 22 deadline but not the five years of funding that health centers want.