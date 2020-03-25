States seek Medicaid flexibilities due to COVID-19 emergency

States are winning additional Medicaid flexibilities from the Trump administration through special emergency waivers that allow them to better address prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

The waivers allow states to take steps including easing licensing restrictions on new or out-of-state doctors and other providers, and allowing nursing homes or other residential facilities to move patients to alternate settings.

“They are a unique waiver that’s only available in the time of a national emergency. They are really helpful because they can give some pretty quick flexibility to states and their Medicaid programs on a whole range of requirements,” said Anne Karl, partner at Manatt Health.

So far, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved 23 waivers, including three on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday, related to the coronavirus-based illness known as COVID-19, after President Donald Trump officially declared a national emergency earlier this month.