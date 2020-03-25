Happy hour is canceled for Congress. Here’s how pubs are coping

Pubs aren’t exactly known for their takeout orders, but Union Pub is adapting. How about a side of toilet paper with that, or a Jell-O shot to go? Behind the scenes, almost everyone has been laid off.

“We’re saying ‘furloughed,’” said owner Matt Weiss. This should have been one of the busiest months of the year for the Capitol Hill watering hole. Instead, he’s pivoting hard.

As legislation to address the coronavirus pandemic inched through Congress this week, business nearby was even slower. Barstools were empty, as they had to be, at pubs and taverns surrounding the Capitol. With a citywide ban on dining in, the next best thing is takeout and delivery, but that’s easier said than done when happy hour is your lifeblood.

At four longtime drinking spots on the Hill, the refrain was the same: No one has seen anything like this in the industry. Owners intend to reopen, but the timeline is murky, and privately, some workers use “if,” not “when.” In short, the boozy ecosystem that has grown up around the nation’s legislative body has collapsed, for now.

Union Pub

On a typical night, Union Pub would be overrun with government staffers knocking back drink specials and sharing a plate of “chicken totchos” (that’s tater tots plus nachos). Like many pubs, this one didn’t have delivery until last week. Why would they, when the whole point is to show up and hang out?