Working from home pushes demand for internet, video services

The push by governments, companies and educational institutions globally to have employees and students work from home has created a surge in demand for video conferencing and internet access that their providers say so far are holding up.

As cases of COVID-19 worldwide reached 395,000 this week, including about 46,000 in the United States, governments from Hong Kong to Hawaii have asked their citizens to stay indoors except for essential trips to stores and hospitals.

The world’s largest video conferencing company, Webex, which is owned by Cisco, has seen its traffic skyrocket as the shutdown spread across the world, its CEO Chuck Robbins told CNBC last week.

[Wireless providers sign FCC pledge to keep customers connected]

“The volumes are unprecedented,” Robbins said. “In the last 10 or 11 days our volume has literally doubled.”