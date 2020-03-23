Trump eager to reopen the country as virus death toll rises

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would soon lift severe restrictions seeking to keep Americans in their homes to slow the spread of COVID-19, saying the country wasn’t meant to be shut down.

Trump’s openness to lifting the social limits that have been in place for about a week to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus comes as the U.S. death toll rose above 500 on Monday and states continued to announce stricter guidance for their residents.

The White House last week recommended restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people. Federal officials urged people to work or do schooling from home and avoid eating or drinking at bars and restaurants but opt instead for pick-up or delivery.

Trump, speaking at a Monday evening White House press conference, did not specify when he expected to lift the restrictions. He said he did not expect the restrictions to last for months, as some public health experts have suggested could be necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

"This was a medical problem. We're not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem," Trump said.