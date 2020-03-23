States press harder for direct aid in stimulus measures

As negotiations continue over the third COVID-19 relief package, states and local governments are still pressing for direct financial assistance they say they need quickly to continue responding to the pandemic.

The pandemic response has forced state and local governments to spend far more than they anticipated for this fiscal year on health care, unemployment benefits and other programs. At the same time, the depressed economy has hurt their ability to meet those funding needs. States anticipate major drops in revenue from sales and income taxes, while the demand for municipal bonds, one of the main tools local governments have to quickly raise money, has plummeted.

To cover those costs without their own revenue or access to the bond market, states and local governments, which must run balanced budgets, say they need direct payments from Congress.

Drafts of the most recent bill to provide economic relief do not include direct cash payments to states, Matthew Chase, the executive director of the National Association of Counties, said late Monday afternoon. The Treasury Department is blocking it, he said.