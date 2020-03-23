Schumer calls procedural votes ‘irrelevant’ as coronavirus aid bill negotiations continue

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said the procedural votes on the coronavirus relief bill, which took place Monday at 1:30 p.m., were “irrelevant” because negotiations between congressional leaders were ongoing.

Schumer said Democrats would be willing to “speed up consideration” of a deal once one is reached between the two parties. His comments came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had earlier cited the urgent nature of the crisis as an impetus for action on the procedural vote.

