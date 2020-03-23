Rhode Island governor postpones primary until June 2

Add another state to the growing list of postponed primary elections: Rhode Island.

Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, said Monday she would sign an executive order to move the state's presidential primary from April 28 to June 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last week, the Board of Elections requested that the presidential primary election be postponed ... and that the election take place primarily by mail ballot," she said on Twitter Monday. "I am following the advice."

Democrats in Alaska, too, said Monday they would cancel in-person voting originally scheduled for April 4 and instead adopt an extensive vote-by-mail primary process. Ballots must now be received in Anchorage no later than April 10 to be counted, party officials said.

"The Alaska Democratic Party has already mailed ballots to over 71,000 registered Democrats across the state, seven times the number of people that participated in the 2016 caucuses," said party's executive director, Lindsay Kavanaugh. "We want to continue to allow for maximum participation in this historic primary while respecting the health and safety of our voters and volunteers.”