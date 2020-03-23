Nursing home may face penalty as CMS gives industry flexibility

The Trump administration on Monday announced the results of its investigation of a Washington nursing home seen as ground zero of the United States' COVID-19 crisis, while previewing upcoming pandemic-related policy changes.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that the Kirkland, Wash.-based nursing home — Life Care Center of Kirkland — would be classified as in immediate jeopardy, meaning it could be penalized for putting the health and safety of its residents in immediate danger.

Life Care Center of Kirkland was ordered March 18 to make improvements within 23 days after almost a third of its workers tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 29 residents have died from the virus so far. When the outbreak started in February, the facility had 120 residents.

CMS also announced it would conduct an unannounced check to verify the facility’s progress. If the nursing home is unable to make the required changes, the facility will be penalized by becoming ineligible for federal health program payments.

“It’s a situation in which patients are in immediate danger; specifically, the facility failed to identify and manage sick residents,” said CMS Administrator Seema Verma in a Monday call with reporters. “They failed to notify the state health department and the state about sick residents. And they failed to have a backup plan for when their staff doctor became sick.”