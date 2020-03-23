House Republicans cancel late April retreat over coronavirus

House Republicans' policy retreat has been indefinitely postponed amid ongoing uncertainty about how long the coronavirus pandemic will last.

The annual GOP retreat, hosted by the Congressional Institute, had been scheduled April 22-24 at a yet-to-be-announced location.

“In consultation with House Republican Leadership and the House Sergeant-at-Arms, the Congressional Institute will cancel the 2020 House Republican Members’ planning retreat that was scheduled for late April," the institute said in a statement. "The health and safety of Members of Congress, their families, Capitol Hill staff, and all others involved in this conference are our highest priority. We look forward to rescheduling this important planning session.”

[House Democrats postpone caucus retreat over coronavirus concerns]

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have, in the past few years, spoken at the retreats to lay out their policy and political goals for the year.