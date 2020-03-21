Coronavirus aid talks progress as GOP pitches unemployment plan

Senate and White House negotiators reported bipartisan progress on a massive economic aid package to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including on one of the chief remaining sticking points: Democrats' insistence on expanded unemployment insurance.

On the Senate floor Saturday morning, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said he'd spoken with President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "several times" about the evolving package.

[Deal close, negotiators to reconvene Saturday on stimulus]

"I just had a very good, very detailed phone call" with Mnuchin, Schumer said. "We are making very good progress. I have every expectation this progress will continue throughout the day."

Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said members of the Finance Committee working on tax and unemployment provisions have been given a 5 p.m. deadline to get a bipartisan package ready. "Try to get all decisions made and write it out by 5," he said.