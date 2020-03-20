US ports did better with exports than imports as virus spread

The nation’s ports are navigating a coronavirus-induced downturn in goods volumes, ranging from severe to moderate depending on China exposure, but they also are shipping more exports.

And most ports expect an upturn in April as factory restarts in China are expected to turn into increased container flows.

“What we predict is trade will come back slowly, and then it will come back with a roar,” said Joseph D. Harris, a spokesman for the Virginia Port Authority, which operates terminals in Hampton Roads.

The snapshot of ports activity, coming as the U.S. endures a deep economic shock caused by steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, is an early indication of how the coronavirus is affecting international trade. President Donald Trump has limited movement across borders but so far has avoided doing so on cargo.