A Metro worker cleans a bench in the Federal Center SW subway station on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

As Congress tries to confront the coronavirus effects on the economy, life in Washington becomes defined by social distancing and working from home.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands guard outside the House chamber as tours of the Capitol remain suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A man wearing a mask waits in the terminal of National Airport in Washington on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., talks with reporters as they keep their distance after the Senate Republicans' policy lunch in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attended to discuss the coronavirus relief package. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asks the media for social distancing before delivering remarks on the coronavirus relief package after the Senate Republicans' policy lunch in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. Larry Kudlow, right, White House economic adviser, and Eric Ueland, legislative affairs director, also appear. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Park visitors wearing masks watch airplanes at Gravelly Point Park as they come in to land at Washington National Airport on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A sign announces that the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives at the Capitol for a vote on a coronavirus relief bill amendment on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Chairs for reporters are set up for social distancing measures ahead of a news conference in the Senate Radio/TV Gallery studio in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A few boxes of tissues are all that is left after shoppers bought all of the toilet paper at a Harris Teeter grocery store in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A man prepares for a swab at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site for residents who have symptoms and an order from a health care provider in Arlington, Va., on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Visitors viewing the cherry blossoms wear face masks as they walk along the Tidal Basin in Washington on Friday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)