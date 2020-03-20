Indiana’s May primaries delayed until June amid pandemic

Indiana is the latest state to postpone elections amid the new coronavirus pandemic, pushing its May 5 primaries back to June 2.

The state's presidential and down-ballot primaries were set to take place in May. GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Friday moving the primaries and related election deadlines. Holcomb also suspended rules around absentee ballots to allow all voters to vote by mail in the primary. Indiana typically requires voters to provide a valid reason to vote absentee by mail.

“The right of citizens to elect their leaders in a free and open election is one of the cornerstones of America," Holcomb said in a statement. "In order to balance that right with the safety of county employees, poll workers and voters, delaying Indiana’s primary election is the right move as we continue to do all we can to protect Hoosiers’ health."

Indiana has at least one competitive congressional race in the 5th District, where GOP Rep. Susan Brooks is retiring. President Donald Trump won the district by 12 points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates that race Likely Republican.