Heard on the Hill

How this congresswoman is using yoga (and not the Peloton bike) to stay sane in quarantine

By Kathryn Lyons and Thomas McKinless
Posted March 20, 2020 at 3:37pm

Heard on the Hill caught up with Rep. Stephanie Murphy, an avid runner who has been self-quarantining after coming into contact with a fellow member of Congress who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Exercise is so critical to your mental health — at least for me, it’s a stress reliever,” the Florida Democrat said in a Skype interview Friday morning.