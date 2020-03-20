Campus Notebook: Missing the windowless Dunkin’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Everyone is adapting to the new normal: social distancing and isolation, and for many staffers on Capitol Hill that means working from home.

Here are a couple of insights into how these employees are faring during this time.

One Democratic staffer wrote that working from home is a huge change from the normal day-to-day of Capitol Hill.

“I’ve found working from home to be a challenge. As a DC based staffer, my day was typically defined by navigating crowded hallways between meetings, staffing the boss at events, and catching up with colleagues and reporters in everyone’s favorite windowless Dunkin Donuts.

“For our District counterparts, they’re used to being out in the community attending meetings, representing the Member wherever they can, and helping constituents both in the office or wherever they may be. The coronavirus pandemic has made executing those duties in a traditional way impossible.