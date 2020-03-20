Access to House office buildings limited as return from recess is delayed, staff work from home

Doors and entrances to House office buildings will be limited starting March 23, according to a House sergeant-at-arms memo obtained by CQ Roll Call.

Capitol Police will reduce the number of entrances open even to members and staff . Visitors with official business in any of the House office buildings will have to enter through the Longworth South Capitol Street door and must be greeted outside this entrance by staff and escorted to their appointment.

“These temporary closures will enable Capitol Police and Sergeant at Arms staff to maximize resources during this period,” House SAA Paul D. Irving said in the memo. “When the House returns to regular sessions, doors will reopen as usual.”

The House has delayed its return from recess and many staffs have been instructed to work from home to promote social distancing practices to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Capitol Visitor Center remains closed to the public and access to the Capitol will remain limited to lawmakers, staff and business visitors with appointments. A full list of door availability and hours can be found below.