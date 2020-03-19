House panel seeks insurers’ records on travel cancellations

A House Oversight and Reform subcommittee asked three travel insurance companies for documents and interviews about how they are deciding to cover cancellations related to COVID-19, following their refusal to testify at a recent hearing.

Oversight and Reform Economic and Consumer Policy Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., sent letters to the CEOs of Generali Global Assistance Inc., Travel Guard Group Inc., and Allianz Global Assistance USA requesting information by March 25.

“The subcommittee is concerned that your policy to deny reimbursement to consumers who choose to refrain from travel to protect themselves, their families, and their communities may worsen the coronavirus pandemic,” Krishnamoorthi wrote to the insurers Wednesday. “Some of these consumers, rather than lose the entire price of their trip, may travel against the advice of CDC and increase the risk of infection.”

The companies didn’t respond to CQ Roll Call’s requests for comment.

The subcommittee asked for lists of claims for trip cancellation reimbursements and medical expense reimbursements related to COVID-19, “including how many of such claims are paid, denied, or pending review, how many were denied because cancellations were due to a ‘fear of travel,’ and how many were denied because coronavirus was ‘foreseeable.’”