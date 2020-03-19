House Dems want to combine coronavirus stimulus, supplemental

Republican and Democratic lawmakers are at odds over whether to provide additional funding for the government’s response to the coronavirus in the just-released third stimulus package or to draft a separate, fourth bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday the Appropriations Committee would be tasked with sorting through a $45.8 billion supplemental spending request the White House sent Congress on Tuesday night and drafting a bill that lawmakers can vote on after approving a massive stimulus package.

“Immediately after we pass this legislation, Congress must begin a bipartisan, bicameral appropriations process to address the administration's new supplemental funding request so we can keep funding health care and other priorities,” the Kentucky Republican said.

House Democrats don’t support the idea and indicated Thursday they want any additional funding for federal agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health, in the third package instead.

“The House Appropriations Committee is developing plans, far broader than the Trump administration’s supplemental request, to fully fund the federal, state, and local response to coronavirus,” House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander said in a statement. “The phase three package must be comprehensive, and it would be irresponsible to exclude needed appropriations from that legislation.”