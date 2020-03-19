GOP bill backstops money market funds, aids small firms’ costs

The fiscal stimulus bill introduced by Senate Republicans on Thursday includes changes that would allow the Treasury Department to use its exchange rate stabilization fund to guarantee money market mutual funds. It would also appropriate almost $300 billion for small-business loans.

The Senate proposal would lift a restriction put on the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund by the law that created the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the 2008 financial crisis. That provision prohibited the secretary from establishing “any future guaranty programs for the United States money market mutual fund industry.”

The Federal Reserve announced late Wednesday that it was creating a Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility backed by $10 billion from the Exchange Stabilization Fund.

The Treasury Department used the fund to backstop the money market funds after Lehman Brothers’ collapse in 2008 threw the sector into chaos.

The purpose of the Exchange Stabilization Fund is to allow the Treasury secretary to maintain stable exchange rates by dealing in gold, foreign currencies and other credit instruments.