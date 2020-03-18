Wedding postponed? Gilbert Gottfried is here to help (sort of)

“I heard you had to postpone your upcoming wedding for no other reason than there’s some virus which is taking over the earth and will wipe out humanity,” actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried said in a Cameo video.

The message was for Sam Ungar and Alex Saslaw, who, like many couples in these plan-canceling times, decided to postpone their spring wedding after the CDC’s latest guidelines on mass gatherings.

“We are still in the early stages of deciding what to do next,” Ungar told Heard on the Hill on Wednesday.

Dozens of messages followed from family and friends, but the one from the Hollywood actor was unexpected. Ungar admits he’s not necessarily a Gottfried stan, but said if they were going to hear a voice of comfort in this “difficult time,” they’re “glad it was one as distinctive as his.”

The comedian’s message, booked by a friend (a cameo from Gottfried cost $150), included some marital advice.