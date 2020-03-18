Wedding postponed? Gilbert Gottfried is here to help (sort of)
As the coronavirus hits the wedding industry, one couple heard the soothing tones of Iago the parrot
“I heard you had to postpone your upcoming wedding for no other reason than there’s some virus which is taking over the earth and will wipe out humanity,” actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried said in a Cameo video.
The message was for Sam Ungar and Alex Saslaw, who, like many couples in these plan-canceling times, decided to postpone their spring wedding after the CDC’s latest guidelines on mass gatherings.
“We are still in the early stages of deciding what to do next,” Ungar told Heard on the Hill on Wednesday.
Dozens of messages followed from family and friends, but the one from the Hollywood actor was unexpected. Ungar admits he’s not necessarily a Gottfried stan, but said if they were going to hear a voice of comfort in this “difficult time,” they’re “glad it was one as distinctive as his.”
The comedian’s message, booked by a friend (a cameo from Gottfried cost $150), included some marital advice.
“As any married couple will tell you — it’s fine. Putting off the wedding is fine. Don’t be in a hurry,” Gottfried said. (He married wife Dara Kravitz in 2007.)
The actor (who famously voiced Iago the parrot in the Disney movie “Aladdin”) is featured on the Cameo website, which touts “moments that inspire” through personalized videos made by celebrities.
Will they be inviting him to their future wedding, whenever that may be? “We might have to now,” Saslaw joked. “We will definitely keep him in mind,” Ungar chimed in.
The coronavirus pandemic hit the United States just as the spring wedding season was ramping up, leaving couples scrambling to change their plans and florists, photographers and caterers suddenly hurting for business.
Ungar and Saslaw, both lawyers in D.C., met while in law school at Yale. Ungar is a former staffer for Hillary for America and the Center for American Progress.
As for Gottfried, times of international crisis haven’t always been his strong suit. He was criticized for an ill-timed joke soon after 9/11 and lost his job voicing the Aflac duck over a series of crude jokes about the tsunami in 2011 that devastated parts of Japan. He apologized, but also defended his approach. “I have always felt comedy and tragedy are roommates,” he wrote in 2012.