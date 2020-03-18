Hospitals ask for money as officials urge delays in elective procedures

Hospitals strapped for cash are asking Congress to provide them with financial assistance as they scramble to build up their capacity to treat more patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The request for money comes as the Trump administration announced additional steps Wednesday to waive regulations on health care providers and facilities. Federal officials also recommended that hospitals delay nonessential or elective medical procedures to free up space and providers for COVID-19 patients.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said at Wednesday’s White House press briefing that the agency would release guidelines later in the day recommending that health care providers limit nonessential, elective medical and surgical procedures as a way to conserve needed medical equipment.

“We believe that these recommendations will help surgeons, patients and hospitals prioritize what is essential while leaving the ultimate decision in the hands of state and local health officials and those clinicians who have direct responsibility to their patients,” Verma said.

The administration also said it would waive rules and allow health care providers to work across state lines in states they are not licensed in, a move that could help back up the medical workforce in the hardest-hit areas, especially as some doctors report being sick themselves.