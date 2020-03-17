Opportunity knocks for Congress during crisis

ANALYSIS — Oscar Wilde wrote that a cynic “knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.” But the great thing about the brave new world of negative real interest rates is the cynic doesn’t have to choose.

Yields on 30-year Treasury bonds are below 2 percent; 10-year rates have dropped below 1 percent. Lenders are willing to lose money after inflation to lock their money away safely for decades. These are uncharted waters, the kind of rock-bottom rates the U.S. didn’t see in the depths of the financial crisis and which are more prevalent in creaky, aging economies like Europe and Japan.

And it’s all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that is killing thousands and shutting down global travel, business activity and consumer confidence. With more and more economists now calling a recession this year, investors can’t get enough of safe haven debt backed by Uncle Sam.

And it’s not just foreigners. American households, mutual funds, pensions, banks and the Federal Reserve have scooped up nearly $6 trillion in T-bonds over the past decade, with the Fed accounting for almost one-fourth of the increase through its bond-buying programs intended to drive yields down and flood the financial system with money. As a share of U.S. debt held by the public, foreign ownership is down to 41 percent from 48 percent a decade ago.