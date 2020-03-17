Guatemala suspends US flights carrying asylum-seekers

The Guatemalan government on Tuesday temporarily blocked the U.S. from bringing deported asylum-seekers to the Central American country as part of its bilateral agreement with the Trump administration.

U.S. immigration officials had been sending hundreds of asylum-seekers from Honduras and El Salvador to Guatemala since last fall under a “safe third-country” agreement.

But Guatemala's foreign ministry announced it had suspended the U.S. flights to give its government time to establish sanitary protocols that would allow these asylum-seekers to safely return to their places of origin. The foreign ministry also said in a news release on its website that it had blocked U.S. flights of Guatemalan deportees.

The announcement comes a day after Guatemala banned U.S. flights and closed its borders to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Neither U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement nor the Department of Homeland Security responded to CQ Roll Call requests Tuesday for comment.