Defense secretary: Army Corps can’t build hospitals overnight

The Army Corps of Engineers might not be the most efficient way to provide support to hospitals strained by the coronavirus pandemic, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Tuesday.

Part of the issue is that the Corps of Engineers is not actively involved in construction but rather in the paperwork involved with construction projects.

“I’m more than willing to send the Army Corps of Engineers out to work with states to see what we can provide,” Esper said. “The Corps of Engineers is a contracting body that does program oversight work, and if we can be useful, if we can help, I’m certainly willing to provide that service.”

On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called on President Donald Trump to deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to help expand the capacity of hospitals struggling to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.