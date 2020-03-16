A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the California Democrat who led House investigators in the case for removing President Donald Trump from office during the Senate impeachment trial.

Robert M. Phelps, 62, of Torrington, Connecticut, was arrested March 13 for allegedly saying on a form on Schiff’s official website in November that he wanted to kill Schiff with his bare hands, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut announced Monday. Phelps appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Bridgeport and was released on a $25,000 bond.

On Nov. 12, while Schiff and the House moved forward with its impeachment inquiry, prosecutors said Phelps wrote on a meeting request form: “I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your … face in.” Additionally, Phelps allegedly wrote as a preferred meeting time, “Measure your Coffin day.”

Federal investigators interviewed Phelps at his home in December. Phelps is charged with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and making interstate threats. He faces up to 10 years in jail for the first charge and five more for the second.