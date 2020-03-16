Bracing for coronavirus, hospitals call for more funding

Hospitals are seeking more funding as they brace for more patients with COVID-19 infections and potential shortages of workers and supplies.

Groups representing hospitals, doctors, and nurses are seeking an extra $1 billion to help build up temporary hospital capacity, protect workers and deal with other problems tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Leading hospital groups also want Congress to temporarily boost Medicare payments and are warning against any blanket guidance on deferring nonemergency care.

Their requests come on the heels of President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration Friday afternoon, which should provide more financial support and offer flexibility for health care providers to address the rapidly spreading virus. Health care officials expect the number of reported cases to rise this week, as they say testing will become available in up to 2,000 labs after patients have struggled to get tested.

On Monday, the leading advocacy groups for hospitals, doctors and nurses sent a letter to congressional leaders asking for the additional $1 billion in emergency funding to build new facilities to handle an influx of potential patients, obtain more personal protective equipment and pay for increased staffing. The groups said staffing needs are likely due to increased patient load or staffing shortages.

“Our health care workers are as likely to contract the coronavirus disease as anyone else in the community, so that’s a concern to us,” Nancy Foster, vice president of quality and patient safety policy at the American Hospital Association, said Friday in a separate interview with CQ Roll Call.