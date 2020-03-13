Tommy Thompson: The new coronavirus has no partisan preference

As the country faces the threat created by the novel coronavirus, rather than let the crisis tear us apart, we have the opportunity as a country to come together. Viruses exhibit no partisan preference, and our best defense against COVID-19 is a solid public health approach. As with any emerging infectious disease threat, there are more questions than answers, and we do not know how widespread the virus will be.

Having managed a number of public health challenges while I was Health and Human Services secretary, including the public health response to 9/11, the anthrax attacks, an influenza vaccine shortage and the coronavirus known as SARS, I know the challenges of managing an evolving public health crisis. In my view, working with public health experts is the key to solving the problem.

At the advice of the public health professionals at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Trump administration made important decisions early on that have given the country critical time to prepare for the next wave of the disease. On Jan. 17, the government issued a screening protocol to evaluate individuals at high-risk of COVID-19 infection, and that was quickly expanded to screen more than 47,000 people.

At President Donald Trump’s direction, HHS Secretary Alex Azar has led a multi-department task force to address the threat, and declared a public health emergency for the entire country on Jan. 31 — less than a month after initial surveillance reports from Wuhan in China. On that same day, the president issued an order to shut down the border and incoming flights from the epicenter of the virus in China. These steps had the benefit of releasing key resources and enforcing a containment strategy while raising awareness.

Since that time, President Trump has appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead and coordinate the government-wide response. While some have been critical of this step, arguing that it adds a dimension of politics into the response, it is the reverse. It shows clear leadership and establishes that the White House is taking ownership of the response, managing the complex and cross-functional effort across the whole government and ensuring the integration of assets. In addition to the vice president, the White House has shown the highest level of engagement, including strong leadership by domestic policy chief Joe Grogan, while relying on experts, including the great public health leader, Dr. Debbie Birx, who is coordinating the effort.