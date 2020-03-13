Look, last week’s Hits and Misses had a lot of coronavirus content. Next week’s probably will too. With all the anxiety spreading over the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s take a break.

This week, Rep. Jim McGovern’s new ringtone kept going off, Rep. Joe Courtney talked about the Sea Unicorns, and Rep. Henry Cuellar worked really hard to pronounce Rep. Albio Sires’ name correctly.