D.C. declared a state of emergency, members of Congress began to self-quarantine and tours of the Capitol were suspended.

Our photojournalists show how the Capitol tried to deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak both in the Capitol complex and nationwide.

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to members of the media as he arrives for a meeting with Republican senators on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Anthony Fauci, left, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Robert Redfield, second from left, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are sworn in during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on coronavirus preparedness and response on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A sign instituting a no-handshake policy is posted on the door to the Capitol Hill office of Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Calif., on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Hearing attendees share hand sanitizer before the start of a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies hearing on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Food and Drug Administration Administrator Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, left, elbow-bumps Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., before the start of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday on the FDA’s budget. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits in the Senate Radio/TV Gallery office as Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., and Mark Warner, D-Va., talk before the Senate Democrats’ news conference Wednesday on coronavirus relief proposals. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

An aide to Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., posts a sign in the Rayburn House Office Building with office policies to help stem the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives in the Capitol on Thursday before canceling the Senate's planned recess next week to consider coronavirus legislation. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

An Architect of the Capitol employee uses a disinfectant wipe on a vending machine in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Fauci talks on the phone before the start of the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on coronavirus preparedness and response on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A Capitol worker carries two containers of disinfectant wipes as he walks through the Senate subway on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)