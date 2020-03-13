House anti-harassment training moved online amid coronavirus concerns

The House mandated sexual harassment and workplace rights training for all lawmakers and staff in November 2017. The resolution governing implementation of training, adopted by the House Administration panel, said participants must attend the training "in person", defined as training where the individual being trained is physically present in the same room as the entity conducting the training.

The House workplace rights and responsibilities training is run by FranklinCovey, a firm that specializes in management and workplace training.

Making the training in person was a priority for the lawmakers who led the charge to overhaul the harassment reporting and resolution process. At the time, they were concerned about employees taking the training seriously and didn’t want staff to just click through slides and not pay close attention.

A limited exemption for House employees serving outside of Washington was included, allowing an interactive webinar or video conference to constitute in-person training. Friday’s memo said that previously scheduled live interactive webinars for will remain available.

Washington-based staffers who have been instructed to work remotely due to coronavirus will need to use a House computer and be on the House network to access the training. There is no blanket training for all House employees. New hires have a 90-minute training for employees and interns, returning staffers take a 60-minute refresher course. There are "tailored and updated training webinars" for lawmakers and staff in supervising and non supervising roles.