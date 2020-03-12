White House ban on European travel far from universal

President Donald Trump and members of his administration sought to walk back elements of the sweeping 30-day European travel ban he announced Wednesday night, making it clear that the ban was more of a restriction mirroring earlier restrictions placed on China and Iran.

Trump's address to the nation seemed clear: "We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," he said. Members of his Cabinet made it clear within hours of his comments to the nation that the ban was far from absolute.

"This does not apply to American citizens or legal permanent residents or their families," tweeted acting deputy secretary for Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli. It also does not include the United Kingdom, where Health Minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad F. Wolf further clarified: The "ban" would apply to most foreign nationals who have been in specific European countries during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States.

